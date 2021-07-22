Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,607,668 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,449,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 3,025,598 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $6,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after buying an additional 1,690,431 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $14,648,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,700,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 1,369,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

