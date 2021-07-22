Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,657 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,657 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after purchasing an additional 584,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,915,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.26. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

