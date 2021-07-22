Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $79,950.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,763. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.