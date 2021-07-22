good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) received a C$2.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.
Shares of GDNP stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.06. 258,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08. good natured Products has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$226.51 million and a PE ratio of -18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.56.
About good natured Products
