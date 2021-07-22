good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) received a C$2.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GDNP stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.06. 258,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08. good natured Products has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$226.51 million and a PE ratio of -18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.56.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

