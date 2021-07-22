Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 79,947 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.