Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,440 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 329.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $163.21 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

