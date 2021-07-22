Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 12,899 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 35.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,352 shares of company stock worth $4,586,678. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

