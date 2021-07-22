Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 162,375 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

