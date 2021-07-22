Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

GTLS stock opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.