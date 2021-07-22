Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 193.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after buying an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

ASH opened at $86.76 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

