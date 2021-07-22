Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $385.77 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.13 and a 1-year high of $386.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

