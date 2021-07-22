Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after buying an additional 440,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.67. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.