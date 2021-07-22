Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,878 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $192,637,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Shares of DRI opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.94.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

