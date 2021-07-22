Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 317,909 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $31,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

