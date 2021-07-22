Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 272.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $91.86 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

