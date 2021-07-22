Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,541 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.73. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

