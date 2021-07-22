Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,753 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $463.48 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

