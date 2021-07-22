Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 342.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,868 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 284,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 82,114 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

