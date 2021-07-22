Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,016 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

