Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $349,783,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $129,657,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $93,522,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $163.66 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

