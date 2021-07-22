Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,150 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of IAMGOLD worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

