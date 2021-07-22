Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE WRK opened at $48.75 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

