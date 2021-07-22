Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,943 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 191.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BERY opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

