Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Rollins by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rollins by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Rollins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

