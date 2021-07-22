Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

MAT opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

