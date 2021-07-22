Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,813 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

