Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.