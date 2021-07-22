Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $17,517,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $13,518,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.