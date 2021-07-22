Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,238 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.