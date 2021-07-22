Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $341.65 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.18 and a 1 year high of $356.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.95. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

