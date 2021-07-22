Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

