Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 13,143 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pretium Resources worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194,945 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $21,272,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.74. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.