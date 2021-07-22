Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 14,672 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $182.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

