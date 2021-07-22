Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 14,750 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $185.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

