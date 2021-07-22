Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 15,548 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of SKYW opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.