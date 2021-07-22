Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,345 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,162. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of WOR opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

