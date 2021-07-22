Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 18,077 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,514,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,033,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of STE opened at $209.85 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

