Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,481 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $379.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $381.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

