Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after purchasing an additional 144,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

