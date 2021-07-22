Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 44,657 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,657 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

