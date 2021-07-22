Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,530 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $196.04 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

