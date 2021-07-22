Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,107 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

