Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 77,465 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,465 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

