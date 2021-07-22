Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 8,247 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of APH opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

