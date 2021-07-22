Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,519 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

