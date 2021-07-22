Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Cognex by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

