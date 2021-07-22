Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 584.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE KTB opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

