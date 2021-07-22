Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 144.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

