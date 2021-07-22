Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,955 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NVST opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.28.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.