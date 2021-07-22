Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Capitalization Tops $600,750.99

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $600,750.99 and approximately $90,047.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

